BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,411 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

