BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 588 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

