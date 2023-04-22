Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) to Issue Dividend of $2.39 on May 18th

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 2.3854 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

