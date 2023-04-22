Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,911.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Booking stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,539.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,207.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

