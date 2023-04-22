Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.