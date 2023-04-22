Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $4,430,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.