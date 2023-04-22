Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
