Bruce Macfarlane Purchases 76,523 Shares of Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX) Stock

Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX – Get Rating) insider Bruce Macfarlane purchased 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,386.32 ($9,655.25).
Bruce Macfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Bruce Macfarlane purchased 4,000 shares of Energy Action stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$420.00 ($281.88).
Energy Action Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About Energy Action
Energy Action Limited, an independent power producer, provides electricity and gas services in Australia. The company offers energy procurement for electricity and gas procurement service through reverse auction platform for business customers. It also provides energy reporting services that offers bill validation, usage and spend monitoring, environmental reporting, network tariff and annual review services.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Action Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Action and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.