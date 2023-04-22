Bruce Macfarlane Purchases 76,523 Shares of Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX) Stock

Energy Action Limited (ASX:EAX – Get Rating) insider Bruce Macfarlane purchased 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,386.32 ($9,655.25).

Bruce Macfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Bruce Macfarlane purchased 4,000 shares of Energy Action stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$420.00 ($281.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Energy Action

Energy Action Limited, an independent power producer, provides electricity and gas services in Australia. The company offers energy procurement for electricity and gas procurement service through reverse auction platform for business customers. It also provides energy reporting services that offers bill validation, usage and spend monitoring, environmental reporting, network tariff and annual review services.

