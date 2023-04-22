BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.78.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

