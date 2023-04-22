Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.26 million.

Calix stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

