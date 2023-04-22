Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $64.08.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

