Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,983,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,801,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
CDPYF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.82.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0903 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.
