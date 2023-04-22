Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

