Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,735,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 4,044,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.84 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDUAF shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

