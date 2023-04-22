Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 34.26 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £575.57 million, a PE ratio of 685.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.08. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

