Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 894,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

