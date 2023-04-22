Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 573,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.