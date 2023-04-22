Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

CARR opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

