Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

CATY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

