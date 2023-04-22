CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

