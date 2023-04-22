CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 20,470.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 784,008 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

