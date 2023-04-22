Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Cembra Money Bank stock opened at C$70.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.00 and a 52-week high of C$70.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.00.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
