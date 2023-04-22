CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 8th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

