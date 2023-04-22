CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

