Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 16,168 shares.The stock last traded at $34.79 and had previously closed at $34.95.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe acquired 3,500 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Articles

