Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $67.05. Approximately 23,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 292,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. CX Institutional boosted its position in Century Communities by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

