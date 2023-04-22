CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

