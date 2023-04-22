Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $332.71 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $518.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.