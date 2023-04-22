Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $17.63

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.40. Chegg shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 610,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Chegg Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $31,444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 848,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $17,417,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

