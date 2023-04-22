Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

