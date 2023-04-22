China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,808,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,671,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,088.0 days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
CHSYF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
About China Medical System
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Medical System (CHSYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.