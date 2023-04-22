China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,808,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,671,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,088.0 days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

CHSYF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. China Medical System has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

