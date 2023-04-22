China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

