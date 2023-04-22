Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,800.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,625.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,550.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,816.70.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock worth $18,870,221 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 742.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,669,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

