Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

