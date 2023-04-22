Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $25.77.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
