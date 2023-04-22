Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

