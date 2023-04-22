ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

