ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.
ClearOne Company Profile
