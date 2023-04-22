Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

