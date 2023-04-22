CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi Acquires 1,000 Shares

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $18,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,820.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

CCNE stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,748,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in CNB Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.