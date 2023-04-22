Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE CNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 68.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.