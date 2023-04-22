Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

