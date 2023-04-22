Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,189.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CLPBF opened at $134.96 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $157.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
