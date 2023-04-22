Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 5.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,346,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,528,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Confluent Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 4.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 61.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $24,474,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

