Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 178 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $456.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.53 and its 200 day moving average is $454.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

