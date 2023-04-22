Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,542 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

