Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.