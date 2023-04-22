Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $163.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.