Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,859 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGRY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 724,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

