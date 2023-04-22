Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

