Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,635.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

