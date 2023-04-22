Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $366.21 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $367.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.41 and a 200 day moving average of $327.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

