Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $510,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

