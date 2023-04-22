Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $706,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NVO opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

